Caterpillar produces 1000th Cat 24 motor grader

Caterpillar executives and motor grader production team members gathered in Decatur, Ill. to celebrate the production and sale of the 1000th Cat 24 motor grader. (Photo: Caterpillar)

At a ceremony held on September 22, Caterpillar executives and motor grader production team members gathered in Decatur, Ill., to celebrate the production and sale of the 1000th Cat 24 Motor Grader. The machine, destined for Australia, was sold by Cat dealer, WesTrac Pty Ltd, to Rio Tinto Pilbara Operations in Perth.

Introduced in 1995, the Cat 24 is designed to build and maintain haul roads at mining sites with ultra-class haul trucks. Now in its third generation, it offers 535 to 694 hp (399 to 518 kW) of power, a 136,575 lb. (61,950 kg) weight, a 24-ft. (7.3-m) moldboard with a 28 ft. (8.5 m) moldboard option, and technology as standard to work wide haul roads efficiently. The milestone machine includes a special 1000th unit commemorative plate.

Commenting on the milestone, Sam Vedhakumar Manoharan, vice president of product management, earthmoving, said: “The Cat 24 motor grader was and continues to be a game-changer for maintenance efficiency of the wide haul roads necessary for ultra-class trucks. We thank the many global mining operations and dedicated Cat dealers around the world for their loyalty to the Cat 24 grader.”

Stephen Jones, Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director of planning, integration and assets, added: “For years, we have used Cat 24 motor graders to maintain our haul roads for our ultra-class trucks. The Cat 24 series offers a great combination of power, weight and blade width to support road maintenance coverage for our large mining fleet. We are honored to receive the commemorative 1000th 24 motor grader, and this represents the third generation we’ve used across our Pilbara mining operations.”