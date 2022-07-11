Caterpillar MineStar Reporting integrates data into single interface

Reports and dashboards generated by MineStar Reporting are suitable for single or multiple mine sites and can efficiently work with other sources that aren’t MineStar. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar Inc. has launched its new MineStar Reporting platform for MineStar solutions, providing a reporting and analytics product that can consolidate information from MineStar products – such as Fleet, Terrain, Health and more – into a single, unified interface. Support for MineStar Edge is underway, and all other products will soon be supported.

According to Caterpillar, the reports and dashboards generated by MineStar Reporting are suitable for single or multiple mine sites and can efficiently work with other sources that aren’t MineStar. A single data layer is provided for presentation and analysis regardless of MineStar version. Data collected is unified into a comprehensive database that can be accessed quickly and securely via a web browser.

A comprehensive set of reports and dashboards allow users to quickly view and analyze mine site data. (Photo: Caterpillar)

MineStar Reporting offers upgrades to connect to other mining data sources for more comprehensive analysis and summary, including spatial intelligence, process plant data and reconciliations. It provides product tracking with genesis tracing, stockpile management and reconciliations.

A comprehensive set of reports and dashboards come standard with system installation. The core reports and dashboards allow users to quickly view and analyze mine site data.

Standard production reporting encompasses management and movement summaries, benches mined, cycle details, truck production and grade movement and summary.

Equipment performance, time stats and delay overview, activity calendar, fleet timeline and event details are covered in the time report.

A wide variety of maintenance reports are included.

In addition, the ability to create customized reports ensures each person is equipped with the appropriate information, with automated email reports within the system ensuring data is received at the right time.

The MineStar Reporting platform is scalable and designed to be future proof, Caterpillar states. Using Connected Mine technology in partnership with Information Alignment simplifies reporting of currently gathered data, while leaving room for future solutions when a mine is ready to adopt new technologies. All data is housed in a single location independent of one solution to ensure historical data remains secure when updating or changing technology systems.