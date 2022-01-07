Caterpillar launches new drop-in industrial power units

Cat C3.6 IPU engine

Caterpillar has introduced a range of drop-in diesel engines which are said to offer ease of installation and robust design.

The new Cat C2.8 and C3.6 industrial power units (IPUs) have common rail direct injection with a turbo or intercooled turbo intake setup. Featuring an integrated design, the engines meet EU Stage 5, US EPA Tier 4 Final and Japan 2014 (Tier 4 Final) emissions standards.

The engines offered in ratings up to 55 kW (74 hp) at 2400 rpm for the C2.8 and up to 100 kW (134 hp) at 2200 rpm for the C3.6.

“We’re really pleased to launch these new IPUs,” said Steve Ferguson, vice president Industrial Power Systems. “We know our customers will really value these compact and highly integrated engines, which thanks to the minimal engineering required are ready to be put to work.”

Other features include full engine-mounted aftertreatment and an integrated cooling package (heavy-duty cooling pack also available, with a pusher fan and erosion screen). A pre-installed ECU and bespoke wiring harness is also included. The C3.6 also comes with a multi-rating flash file which can be configured to suit various power nodes.

The power units are intended for construction and materials handling applications. They offer full aftertreatment mounting, plus mounting for the ECM and fuel filter.