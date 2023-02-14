Caterpillar forest machines get power boost with new engines

Caterpillar 548 forest machine.

Caterpillar’s next-generation forest machines, the 548 and 558, include several design upgrades to enhance performance, including new engines that deliver more power and new electrohydraulic controls with enhanced machine capabilities. Both models are offered in Log Loader and General Forest configurations.

The 548 has an operating weight (without attachment) of 83,330 or 89,730 lb. and a max reach of 32 ft. 11 in. or 37 ft. 6 in., depending on configuration. The unit’s C7.1 twin turbo engine is rated 275 hp, 30% more power than the previous series’ engine. This increased power enables the new electrohydraulic control system to deliver 30% more swing torque (100,308 lb.-ft.). Updates to the drive system increase travel speed by 10%. Drawbar pull available is 66,319 lbf.

The 558 weighs in at 91,490 and 97,660 lbs. with max reach of 34 ft. 10 in. or 41 ft. 4 in. based on configuration. At 302 hp, its Cat 7.1 engine provides 25% more power than the previous model, while the electrohydraulic control system generates 30% more swing torque (113,584 lb.-ft.) and 15% more travel power. Drawbar pull is 78,638 lbf.

Both models include a smart mode that automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions to maximize fuel efficiency. They have a cold-start capability of -25 degrees F and high ambient temperatures reaching 126 degrees F for year-round operation.

Caterpillar 558 forest machine.

A new Certified Forestry cab includes:

a reinforced structure, large 1.25-in. thick polycarbonate windshield;

choice of rear or side entry, with wider and taller door and tilt-up console on the operator’s seat for the side-entry version;

25% increase in interior space;

narrower cab pillars, larger panoramic windows and a flat engine hood that improve field of view by 50%;

standard rearview camera;

three available cab risers (22, 48 and 72 in.)

new dual HVAC system;

and specially insulated roof and improved window and door seals for lower in-cab noise levels.

Operators can start the engine with a push of a button or via available Bluetooth key fob and unique Operator ID that enables each operator to program and store their own machine settings and attachment function preferences. A larger 10-in. high-resolution touchscreen monitor delivers intuitive navigation through operating menus and includes a digital version of the operator’s manual for quick reference.

The optional Cat PL161 attachment locator assists in finding work tools within a range of 200 ft., even when covered by overgrowth or debris.

The new forest machines will use 50 fewer filters over the course of 12,000 hours, said Caterpillar. Fuel filters have a synchronized 1,000-hour change interval, double that of the previous models. A new hydraulic oil return filter improves filtration and delivers a 3,000-hour service life, a 50% increase.

The high-efficiency cooling fan runs only when necessary, and reversing intervals are programmable to enable the fan to keep the radiator cores clean without interrupting work.