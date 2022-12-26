Caterpillar focuses on autonomy and other tech at CES

Cat autonomous haul trucks have hauled more than 5 billion tonnes of material over the last nine years. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar plans to place a large focus on technology in its exhibit at CES, the annual event showcasing manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more. The 2023 edition will take place January 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

This focus will be epitomized by a 100-ton Cat 777 off-highway truck featured in the automotive technology area. Outfitted with MineStar Command for hauling technology, the autonomous vehicle will represent the more than 560 Cat driverless trucks that travel a distance equivalent to twice the Earth’s circumference on a daily basis, the company said, noting that trucks equipped with Command have hauled more than 5 billion tonnes of material over the last nine years.

In addition to autonomous haulage, Caterpillar will showcase construction mining safety, fleet management technologies, high-precision guidance technologies, material tracking solutions and more. (Photo: Caterpillar)

“We help miners unearth materials found in everything from the smartphone displays to batteries for electric vehicles that are exhibited at CES,” said Marc Cameron, senior vice president of Caterpillar Resource Industries. “Caterpillar and our diverse team of talented people are making a positive impact on our world, and CES gives us a platform to showcase our people and growth opportunities within the company.”

Beyond autonomous haulage, the company’s roughly 6300 sq. ft. exhibit will showcase construction mining safety, fleet management technologies, equipment health options, high-precision guidance technologies and material tracking solutions.

“In addition to the fully autonomous mining trucks, we offer solutions that automate and provide remote operation of dozers, wheel loaders, excavators and skid-steer and compact track loaders,” said Tony Fassino, group president of Caterpillar Construction Industries. “Along with the productivity and safety benefits, automation is another way we can contribute to helping our customers build a better, more sustainable world.”

Attendees will be able to stand inside the 777’s truck bed and utilize iPad stations offering an augmented reality experience focusing on different subjects, including:

Cat autonomy and technology.

Sustainability and the environment, incorporating safety and power solutions.

Size and scale of mining machines and how technology makes them safer and more productive.

The results of Cat autonomous solutions.

Cat Command technologies will be featured in real time using two remote operating stations connected to equipment hundreds of miles away. One station will remotely operate a Cat large dozer. (Photo: Caterpillar)

In addition, Cat Command technologies will be featured in real time using two remote operating stations connected to equipment hundreds of miles away. One station will remotely operate a Cat large dozer, while the second – a single universal station that can operate multiple types of Cat construction equipment – will be remotely connected to a Cat excavator. Caterpillar experts will be on hand to help attendees learn more about these technologies.

Caterpillar also plans to show how it is leveraging autonomy to launch multiple initiatives with customers to develop battery-electric vehicles. As Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar Resource Industries, pointed out, “The next frontier for autonomy is helping mines manage power needs as more assets require electricity to operate.”