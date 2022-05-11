Caterpillar expands replacement engine program

Caterpillar is expanding its service replacement engine program for owners of equipment powered by Cat engines, (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar is expanding its service replacement engine program for owners of equipment powered by Cat engines, giving alternatives to a major engine overhaul. The program consists of four options, including new replacement engines, Cat Reman engines, short block engine replacements and heavy-duty long blocks.

Available now, Cat offers a broad range of replacement engines for equipment using engines up to a Cat C7.1, or 320 hp. The range provides quality results for a wide variety of heavy-duty applications, such as chippers, grinders, pumps and compressors.

New replacement or Cat Reman engine solutions are faster and easier than a complete rebuild and deliver enhanced uptime and productivity. Additionally, the company said the program helps equipment owners reach their sustainability goals by utilizing remanufactured components that may otherwise be sent to landfills.

“To maximize the return on their investment, customers expect their equipment to perform year after year, even after thousands of hours of hard work,” said global aftermarket sales manager, Ron Schultz. “The industrial power industry has an increased emphasis on the refurbishment of machines, and this program provides a great alternative to extend the life without buying brand-new.”

With a new replacement engine, customers — from industrial power to generator sets, and construction machines to paving equipment — benefit from brand-new engines built to factory specifications that meet emissions standards and deliver same-as-original performance. Cat said this approach also offers reduced repair and overhaul costs, extended warranty protection and a quick turnaround time.

The company said Cat Reman engines are remanufactured to their original performance specifications through state-of-the-art salvage techniques, adhering to strict reuse guidelines, using advanced manufacturing systems and following robust quality control. The newly remanufactured Cat engine then re-enters the supply chain, with its lifecycle restarted, ready to be installed.