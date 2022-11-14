Caterpillar electric rope shovel technology options

The Operator Assist Technology Package provides machine self-protection and control enhancements that Caterpillar said can simplify shovel operation. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar is offering new optional technology solutions for its Cat 7495 and 7495 HF electric rope shovels. These new packages are designed to eliminate the need for one-off technology customization, enable faster technology installation and provide seamless integration of future technologies.

The Integrated Technology Package provides the foundation for support technology expansion and integration. It fully integrates Cat Electronics into the machine’s design and includes six standard technologies to support improved uptime reliability, improved operator efficiency and enhanced cybersecurity, according to Caterpillar.

New Cycle Segmentation establishes operating key performance indicators (KPIs) and identifies dwell time when idle. By dividing cycle time data into digging, swinging to the truck, dumping and swinging to the bank segments, mine operators can track machine performance across different shifts and operators. Other standard technologies as part of the package include Machine Health, Vibration Monitoring, Payload Management and Bearing Temperature Monitor technologies.

The Integrated Technology Package enables seamless integration of Cat MineStar Solutions’ suite of operational technologies that help track, monitor and manage the shovel. The package will be available in standard and premium subscription levels.

Building on this technology upgrade, the Operator Assist Technology Package provides machine self-protection and control enhancements that Caterpillar said can simplify shovel operation. This package is designed to minimize machine self-collisions by automatically detecting and avoiding collisions between the dipper, crawler, boom bumper and cable management systems, and safeguarde against operator practices that cause damage.

The package features the second generation of Enhanced Motion Control, plus offers a new feature to protect the rotating undercarriage by alerting the operator when the turning angle exceeds 20 degrees and enabling corrective action to be taken.

Other features of the Operator Assist Technology Package include: anti-swing in bank, hoist stall prevention, hoist rope slack prevention, boom jack minimization, rope crowd impact prevention and rope crowd overspeed prevention.

Both the Integrated Technology Package and Operator Assist Technology Package will be available options for new purchases starting in 2023. Field retrofit kits are scheduled to be available in mid-2023.