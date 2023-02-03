Cat to exhibit new equipment, engines and technology at ConExpo 2023

Rendering of the Caterpillar demonstration area at ConExpo 2023. (Illustration: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar is bringing its largest exhibit to date to ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, and the OEM will display its latest releases, services and technologies while hosting this year’s Global Operator Challenge.

Its Industrial Power Systems Division will be in booth S-84329 in the South Hall at ConExpo, and its presentation will unveil a new high-power internal combustion engine and lithium-ion battery technologies. In addition, the engine display will include the C3.6 IPU, C7.1 and C9.3B, which meet EU Stage V and US EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards and are compatible with biodiesel up to B20 and hydrotreated vegetable oil to EN15940.

The majority of Caterpillar’s products and events will be found in the company’s 70,000-sq.-ft. outdoor demonstration area in ConExpo’s Festival Lot. The manufacturer will display more than 30 machines, including battery-electric model prototypes with charging stations and multiple machine unveilings throughout the tradeshow, which runs from March 14-18 in Las Vegas.

New to the company’s lineup is the Cat 950 medium wheel loader, which Caterpillar said offers premium performance with increased efficiency and productivity, and ConExpo visitors will get a preview of the Cat 926, 930 and 938 small wheel loaders – production expected for late 2023. The OEM will also exhibit the half-lane Cat PM822 cold planer, which has Cat Grade technology and System K rotor options, and the Cat AP455 Mobil-trac asphalt paver, which can work on urban streets, parking lots and rural roads.

Caterpillar’s 926 wheel loader. (Photo: Caterpillar)

In addition, ConExpo visitors can experience the Service Hub, Technology Hub and Sustainability Hub in the Festival Lot. The Sustainability Hub will spotlight fuel efficiency and alternative power sources, along with four battery-electric machine prototypes: the 301.9 mini excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheel loader and 906 compact wheel loader.

In the Service Hub, Cat subject matter experts can guide attendees through several maintenance options for the OEM’s equipment. Visitors can experience new and existing Cat technologies such as VisionLink, Cat Command, Cat Detect. Cat Grade and more in the Technology Hub.

Finally, nine finalists – from Europe, Asia, Oceania and North and South America – will battle for the championship in the Global Operator Challenge on March 14 in the Festival Lot by showcasing three skills: excavating, loading and hauling/maneuvering. The finals will also be broadcast on Cat’s website.