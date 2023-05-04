Cat’s new Stage V mobile generator sets

Caterpillar has added two new mobile generator sets to its XQP lineup of mobile diesel gensets meeting EU Stage V emission standards.

Caterpillar has launched new XQP generator sets to cover two additional power nodes for EU Stage 5 emissions applications. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Now available through the Cat dealer network, the Cat XQP20 and Cat XQP550 meet the requirements of Stage V standards, including a 90% reduction in NOX compared with the Stage IIIA standard.

The new gensets represent the top and bottom of the XQP range, which means that Cat now offers five sets from 20 to 550 KVA prime power that meet the current European emissions standard.

“The addition of these mobile generator sets expands our ability to serve our European customers through a growing range of easy-to-operate power nodes that meet their rigorous application requirements while meeting EU Stage 5 emission standards,” said Tom Caldwell, global general manager for electric power rental solutions at Caterpillar.

The XQP20, rated 20 kVA prime at 50/60 Hz, targets owners and rental operations serving construction, industrial and commercial applications and outdoor events. It incorporates a naturally aspirated Cat C4.4 diesel engine that drives an LC1100 frame alternator.

The XQP550 gen-set is rated up to 550 kVA prime at 50 or 60 Hz and is designed for a broad range of environments and applications, including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining and construction. It is powered by a turbocharged Cat C13 diesel engine teamed with an LC6114K frame generator.

Caterpillar said its new mobile gen-sets offer numerous features for rental applications. The XQP20 is equipped with easy-to-use GCCP1.3 digital controls and optional CE sockets, allowing power to be easily distributed across a worksite. The XQP550 uses Cat’s XQCP digital control panel, which provides all generator set controls and system indicators in a single, easily accessible interface. Additionally, programmable logic controller (PLC) functionality improves the reliability and flexibility of the Cat XQP550 for accommodating changes in processes or application requirements.

Both gen-sets also incorporate Cat Connect technology designed to remotely track and manage the units while also offering insights into parameters such as fuel level, run status and battery voltage.

Both units also have a dual-wall fuel tank with an open bund designed to help protect the environment by containing spills, while coastal insulation protection (CIP) enables operation in harsh conditions.

Wide, impact-absorbing base frames, customer connections isolated from circuit breakers, and optional CEE sockets are designed to facilitate transportation, setup and use. Forklift pockets, dragging points, and a lifting arch help to simplify loading, unloading, and placement around the worksite.

All Cat mobile generator sets meeting EU Stage 5 emissions can use up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), the company said.