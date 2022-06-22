Cat Oil & Gas engines get China 4 nod

Caterpillar Oil & Gas has announced the release of certified engine models compliant with the new China Nonroad (NR) Stage 4 emissions regulations.

The Caterpillar C7.1 diesel is one of a series of engines for oil & gas applications that meet the upcoming China Nonroad Stage 4 emissions regulations. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The new emissions regulations, which officially take effect Dec. 1, sets new standards for engines or machinery rated at 560 kW (750 hp) and below. Compared with existing China NR Stage 3 regulations, the new standards bring requirements limiting particulate matter emissions by almost 90% and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 50%.

Cat said its engine models certified to meet the new regulations include the C2.2, C4.4, C7.1, C9.3B, C13B, C15 and C18 (in ratings below 560 kW).

Caterpillar said its certified engines incorporate key building-block technologies from the Stage 3 engines with ACERT technology to achieve the new emissions limits. These include a high pressure fuel system with refined injection controls, advanced air management systems, next generation turbocharging, upgraded electronics and a suite of aftertreatment technologies.

“Caterpillar is committed to keep developing and manufacturing engine products with lower emissions, which definitely helps our customers achieve their emission reduction goals,” said Alan Zhang, Caterpillar Oil & Gas Greater China Region general manager. “The new certification – China Nonroad Stage 4, means Cat engines meet the latest emission regulations in China yet without compromising the performance, reliability and durability.

“By launching these engines, Caterpillar demonstrates key values of sustainable development.”

With its headquarters in Houston, Texas, Caterpillar Oil & Gas consolidates all the sales and service activities for Caterpillar Inc.’s oil and gas power solutions. Since the 1930s, Caterpillar has manufactured engines for the oilfield and today provides premier power solutions with outputs from 31 to 16,000 kW (41.5 to 21,456 hp).