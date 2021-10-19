Cat names Lagacy sustainability officer

By Mike Brezonick19 October 2021

Julie Lagacy Julie Lagacy

Caterpillar announced that it is creating the position of chief sustainability and strategy officer as it looks to enhance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities. Julie Lagacy, vice president of the Enterprise Strategy Division, will assume additional responsibilities as the chief sustainability and strategy officer effective Nov. 1.

“Sustainability is an important element of our long-term strategy for profitable growth,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO. “Caterpillar is committed to contributing to a reduced-carbon future and helping our customers achieve their climate-related objectives as they build a better, more sustainable world.”

Cat also announced that its board of directors will incorporate ESG in the 2022 incentive plan for executive officers and will tie a portion of executive compensation to ESG.

