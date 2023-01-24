Casey Equipment joins LiuGong North America dealership lineup

Casey Equipment

Casey Equipment, a Chicago-based dealer of new and used heavy equipment, has joined the LiuGong North America dealership network, the companies announced.

Casey has three locations and has served the Chicago and northwest Indiana areas for more than 45 years, providing rentals, services and parts for heavy equipment brands in the construction, forestry, asphalt paving, mining and agricultural industries.

According to LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan, Casey Equipment has a stellar reputation as a heavy equipment dealer in the Midwest, and LiuGong is excited to work together and expand their offerings in the region.

“We are incredibly grateful to add another great partner in Casey Equipment to our growing dealer network,” Ryan said. “Their reputation for excellence in Illinois and Indiana will be integral to improving our reach in the region.”

Due to LiuGong’s communication and planning, the transition to becoming one of the manufacturer’s dealers has been a smooth, straightforward process, according to Casey Equipment, and the initial launch of LiuGong products has gone “virtually flawlessly with all of their support.”

“From day one, we knew exactly who to contact for our initial needs and requirements,” said Jim Cox, president of Casey Equipment. “We also felt confident that everyone from their president and CEO on down was engaged in getting us started on the right foot.”

Cox said that though competitors have struggled with supply chain issues, LiuGong has met those challenges to fill their customers’ orders. He said the availability of machines and parts played a major role in joining the LiuGong dealership network.

“LiuGong seems to have it figured out better than most of the competitors out there,” Cox said. “We can quote, take orders and, more importantly, deliver equipment timely for our customers.”

LiuGong North America, based in Katy, Tex., has brought on several regional US dealers in the past few years, including Apex Equipment in Oklahoma, Crouse Equipment in Arkansas and Love Power Equipment in Florida.