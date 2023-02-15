Case promises new equipment categories, partnerships at ConExpo

Case will show recently introduced and new models of E Series excavators. (Photo: Case)

Case Construction Equipment, a U.S.-based global construction equipment manufacturer, will showcase new equipment, partnerships and solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, March 14-18, in Las Vegas.

“A focus on innovation is extremely important but it isn’t enough to support our industry in 2023 — our dealer network, our equipment and our team will build on our legacy and turn heads as we make moves to greatly enhance equipment users’ productivity,” said Terry Dolan, vice president - North America, Case Construction Equipment. “At ConExpo, Case will launch exciting new machines, reveal some unexpected products and our booth will clearly demonstrate our plan for making work easier and more productive.”

The company’s booth will feature more than 30 new machines as well as attachments, new technology plus educational sessions with tips on best practices around technology, equipment, fleet management and more. New product presentations will also be hosted in Booth W40800 (West Hall).

Case Minotaur DL550 compact loader dozer

“We are making moves with the speed and agility of a startup — all anchored in 180 years of experience in the earthmoving business,” said Brad Stemper, director of product management - North America, at Case. He cited the launch last year of the Minotaur DL550, the industry’s first compact dozer loader, noting the company is “moving forward with that same hustle on innovation and practical solutions that will really make a difference for businesses all throughout North America.”

The DL550 will be shown alongside other recent introductions, including the recently introduced and new models of E Series excavators. Case also promises the introduction of “some entirely new categories for Case,” along with business solutions and new brand partnerships that it said will be the foundation for “The New Case” moving forward.