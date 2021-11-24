Case IH releases details of 2022 tractors

Case IH Maxxum 145 CVXDrive loader

Case IH has released details covering changes to its tractor ranges for the 2022 model year.

The standard wheelbase Case IH Puma 140-175 tractors are now available with power outputs ranging from 155 to 200 hp. Variants using the CVXDrive have had a series of transmission upgrades to improve the shuttle and acceleration/deceleration behaviour, achieved through newly-enhanced pedal sensitivity.

As with the Puma range, the six-cylinder Maxxum tractors also feature improved acceleration/deceleration response and pedal sensitivity. The tractors offer power ranging from 115 to 150 hp, delivered via a ‘clever’ CVT system. This top power figure is a five horsepower gain over the four-cylinder Maxxum 145.

The Case IH Farmall C range now has four variants, featuring power outputs from 90 to 117 hp. All tractors use the new Stage 5-compliant, four-cylinder 3.6 L engine from FPT. This has a larger displacement and four valves per cylinder to deliver up to 10% more torque at lower engine speeds (1,300 rpm).

The 3.6 L engines use the new FPT HI-eSCR2 exhaust treatment system, which integrates a diesel oxidation catalyst, a maintenance-free particulate filter and a selective catalyst reduction unit. Even with the addition of this hardware, engine size has been maintained to support ground clearance and manoeuvrability.

The Farmall C tractors also feature the Active Drive 2 transmission, with powershuttle and powerclutch. This has 24 gears (forward and reverse), and optional cruise control and creep speeds. There are also front and rear axle electro-hydraulic differential locks, electronic draft control, a 64-litre/min hydraulic pump, three-speed PTO and optional front linkage.

The new tractors will be available from Spring 2022.