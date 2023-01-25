Broadhead Equipment joins LiuGong dealer network

Photo courtesy of LiuGong North America

Broadhead Equipment, which sells tractors, zero-turn mowers and construction equipment to its customers in northwestern Alabama, has become the latest dealer to join LiuGong North America’s dealership network.

Founded in 2019, the Sumiton, Ala.-based Broadhead serves the construction, mining, landscaping and municipal industries. Owner Richard Broadhead has more than 35 years of experience as an independent contractor and with an industry firm, according to the company.

In welcoming Broadhead Equipment to its network, LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said the regional dealer will play a key role in expanding LiuGong’s footprint in the area.

“We are incredibly thankful to reach this agreement and are excited to work with them moving forward,” Ryan said. “Broadhead Equipment has grown quickly in just a few years, and we’re excited to see how we expand together in the future.”

According to Broadhead, LiuGong North America is likely “to be the next big thing in the area.”

“This is our business and our livelihood, and we’re eager to expand,” said Jordan Broadhead, business manager for Broadhead Equipment. “We think LiuGong can take us there.”

“One thing that stood out about LiuGong – when they found out we’re not that big, they didn’t go radio silent on us, or look at us like we’re not big enough to sell their equipment,” said Alex Broadhead, owner of the regional dealer. “They came in here, were very friendly and they saw the potential for what we could become.”

Broadhead Equipment, formerly known as JES Equipment Solutions, has become one of several regional dealers to join LiuGong North America’s quickly growing network, which has added the following in just the past few years: Apex Equipment in Oklahoma, Crouse Equipment in Arkansas, Love Power Equipment in Florida and, most recently earlier this month, Casey Equipment in Illinois.