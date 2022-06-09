Briggs & Stratton names new Senior VP and CFO

Kristina Cerniglia, senior vice president and CFO, Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, a Milwaukee, Wis.-based provider of innovative products and diverse power solutions, has named Kristina Cerniglia as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Mark Schwertfeger, who previously held the position.

Cerniglia joins the company after serving eight years as senior vice president and CFO at Hillenbrand, Inc. She previously spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technologies Corp. Cerniglia currently serves on the Board of Directors for Littelfuse, Inc. and Margaret Mary Health.

“Kristina has demonstrated that she is a transformational leader with the ability to influence results across an entire enterprise,” says Steve Andrews, President & CEO at Briggs & Stratton. “As Briggs & Stratton continues to transform and grow, her extensive background and strong leadership capabilities will drive continuous improvement.”

The addition of Cerniglia further strengthens the Briggs & Stratton executive leadership team and is the latest in a series of additions since KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton in September 2020. Steve Andrews was appointed president and CEO at the time the company was acquired. Since then, Briggs & Stratton has welcomed David Dooley, vice president and general manager of the company’s Allmand business; Chris Mapes, senior vice president of Supply Chain; Brian Hazelton, senior vice president and president of the Power business; and Michelle Kumbier, senior vice president and president of the Turf & Consumer Products business, all of whom directly report to Andrews.