Briggs rebrands standby power unit

Briggs & Stratton has renamed its Standby Power business unit to Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

Briggs & Stratton said it is expanding its standby power business to include both standby generators and energy storage systems. To better represent the breadth of Briggs & Stratton’s alternative power solutions now available to customers, the company has renamed its Standby Power business unit, which going forward will be known as Energy Solutions.

“Briggs & Stratton’s existing Standby Power business has experienced significant growth over the past several years,” said Steve Andrews, Briggs & Stratton’s president and CEO. “Demand for backup power and other energy alternatives has increased due to the aging grid, severe weather and the need for a reliable source of power when working from home or powering electric vehicles.

“To meet the evolving needs of our customers, we established a strong position in the high-growth energy storage system market, which not only provides much-needed power in the event of an outage, but also gives homeowners the flexibility to store excess energy to offset high electricity costs during peak times and supplement power from the utility grid.”

Now, through the company’s recent acquisition of SimpliPhi Power, a California-based manufacturer of energy storage and management systems, Briggs & Stratton “is expanding the business to offer a comprehensive range of products that provide safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions to a broader group of customers,” said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president – Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton.

Along with the new business unit name, Briggs & Stratton has also announced the launch of an expanded product line available through its existing Briggs & Stratton and SimpliPhi Power distribution networks, specifically a line of fully integrated, easy-to-install energy storage systems with UL certifications and safety testing designed to keep home and business secure. They include:

AccESS: A UL 9540 Certified, UL 9540A Safety Tested fully integrated energy storage and management solution that scales from 15.2 to 22.8kWh with a Sol-Ark 12 kW inverter charge controller in a NEMA 3R rated indoor/outdoor weather-resistant cabinet. Multiple AccESS units can be installed for single, split or three phase 208V 68.4 kWh-plus commercial systems, the company said.

BOSS.12 & BOSS.6: A UL 9540 Certified, UL 9540A Safety Tested battery only storage system in a NEMA 3R rated indoor/outdoor weather-resistant cabinet that can be added to the AccESS system for more power per hour for peak loads and/or longer duration energy security during extended grid outages. The system scales from 15.2 to 136.8 kWh or higher to meet large commercial project requirements, the company said.

PHI 3.8 kWh batteries: Scalable, non-cobalt-based Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) energy storage solutions that Briggs & Stratton said are rigorously tested according to the industry’s most stringent UL 9540A & UL 1973 safety specifications, PHI batteries are intended to optimize and store any power generation source to provide power when needed.

“This expanded offering provides our dealers and distributors with a comprehensive energy solution for a variety of residential, commercial and industrial applications,” said Rugg, “And we are excited about the growth opportunities as a result of this product line expansion.”