Bridgestone shows new and high-tech tire solutions

Bridgestone Americas is showcasing the latest products and solutions from its Off-the-Road (OTR) construction and quarry portfolio during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas, including intelligent products, integrated technologies and service offerings.

The VZT 25 in. is the latest addition to Bridgestone’s construction tire lineup. (Photo: Bridgestone)

A new addition to the construction tire lineup is the VZT 25-in. tire for loader and grader applications. It provides a smooth, comfortable ride and more traction and durability, including a sidewall designed for enhanced cut resistance. Scheduled to be available beginning in the first half of 2024, the VZT will be offered in 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25 sizes.

Fleet Care mobility solutions showcased for construction applications include IntelliTire and Toolbox. The IntelliTire remote health monitoring system uses internal or external stem-mounted sensors to provide critical real-time data, such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, to continually monitor tire health throughout its life cycle. Toolbox is a next-generation digital tire assessment and asset tracking platform that monitors a fleet’s tires to help customers make informed decisions and manage the tire life cycle.

Also being spotlighted during the event is Bridgestone’s service offering, including its expansive North American dealer network, Solutions Engineering team and available training modules.

See Bridgestone at ConExpo booth W42745