Bosch Rexroth to acquire HydraForce

Bosch Rexroth, a leading supplier of drive and control technologies, has announced plans to expand its hydraulics business by acquiring HydraForce Inc., a Lincolnshire, Ill.-based manufacturer of compact hydraulic valves and solutions. The two companies signed an acquisition agreement on July 15th for an undisclosed sum, and subject to antitrust approvals.

The companies’ combined product portfolios will provide a diverse range of compact hydraulic solutions for customers. Bosch Rexroth offers compact hydraulic components and systems, while HydraForce produces mechanical and electrical cartridge valves and hydraulic integrated circuits (HIC).

The planned acquisition will also enable Bosch Rexroth to further expand its sales network and gain better market access, particularly in North America. HydraForce employs 2,100 associates at six production sites in the USA, Brazil, Great Britain and China.

“By acquiring HydraForce, we are expanding our presence in complementary geographies and developing a more balanced footprint in Europe and North America, while also enabling growth in Asia,” said Rolf Najork, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG.

“The acquisition of HydraForce expands our global market access through indirect sales channels. Sales partners and system integrators will become important target groups,” added Frank Hess, vice president, Compact Hydraulics Business Unit, Bosch Rexroth. “In these challenging times, we are also helping to stabilize regional supply chains so that we can support our customers even better.”

The Compact Hydraulics Business Unit currently employs 1,800 associates and has four manufacturing locations in China, the U.S., Germany and Italy.