Bosch Rexroth revitalizes Hägglunds hydraulic drive system brand

Hägglunds hydraulic drive systems have long been seen as an alternative to gearboxes in such difficult environments as hard rock mines. (Illustration: Bosch Rexroth)

Bosch Rexroth has treated its Hägglunds hydraulic drive systems business to a fresh coat of paint. The revitalized brand debuted during February’s MinExchange 2022, the annual conference for SME (Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration) held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Our drives are in constant development, and the new look is also an advance,” said Wolfram Ulrich, vice president of sales for Hägglunds products and solutions. “Customers will find familiar elements in the new design, such as the distinct red color of Hägglunds motors. But the Hägglunds logotype, for example, has become more streamlined and dynamic.” The new logo includes a design element derived from the company’s hydraulic motor cam ring.

It was a strategic move that is intended to help make the Swedish brand, which became part of Bosch Rexroth in 2008, more visible within the parent company’s portfolio as well as to its customers. The name Hägglunds has always been present on the hydraulic motors, but over the years it was no longer prominent.

“Customers have told us that they really like to see the brand and want it to maintain its identity,” said Ashok Amin, a 38-year employee of Hägglunds, who is now industry segment manager, Mining & Material Handling, at the company’s Grove City, Ohio, location. “The original website address works again, and we have our own logo that’s been revised. Of course, we’re still part of Bosch Rexroth and Bosch is the parent company. That has not changed.”

The product line leverages hydraulic direct drive technology to deliver power directly to the driveshaft. The company said the design provides full torque starting from zero rpm as well as protection from shock loads. It said the product line can help maximize the efficiency and uptime of heavy-duty equipment. The products are most often seen on equipment such as feeders, crushers, drums, bucket wheel reclaimers and conveyers.

Fusion direct drive

New this year is the Fusion direct hydraulic drive system. Hägglunds said the design puts it all on the torque arm, from the hydraulic motor and pumps to the cabinet that houses them, increasing torque and reliability in a compact footprint.

Hägglunds Fusion direct hydraulic drive system puts it all on the torque arm, from the hydraulic motor and pumps to the cabinet that houses them. (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

“The Fusion is a replacement of the old-style torque arm drive system we had before, where the hoses and valves were visible,” said Amin. “The new design is still a self-contained drive unit but it mounts everything inside an enclosure. It looks more professional and covers the components to keep the dust out and improve safety. If you’re applying the Fusion in a mobile application where rocks could be dropping over the sides, the enclosure offers protection.”

Amin said the Fusion is an “ideal product” for applications such as material handling. “It’s designed for retrofits in the field where they’re struggling with their current gearbox or they need to increase production,” said Amin. “We can do retrofits on the machines out in the field or in the mine. But the OEMs are also looking at new greenfield projects and then, for us, supplying the complete part is easy. We work with the OEM when they plan the project and supply them 3D drawings.”

Hägglunds hydraulic drive systems have long been seen as an alternative to gearboxes in such difficult environments as hard rock mines – for example, a mine in Sweden now drives its conveyor belts with two CBp motors. The mine, which is located 1250 m underground, uses the conveyors to move as much as 3000 tons of iron ore an hour.

Atom motor

The company has also invested in products that are more compact. The Atom hydraulic motor is designed for drill augers, trenching, rock crushing and other mobile equipment applications where compact size and high power density are required. With a maximum torque of up to 13.6 kNm and a specific torque of 40 Nm/bar, the Atom motor supplies full torque at speeds up to 400 rpm with a peak pressure of up to 420 bar (6000 psi).

“This product fits well in the mobile market, because you have some tough applications that need a motor that is compact but still has a very high power density requirement,” said Amin. “Our other motors were too big for some of these applications. Now, when customers come up with a very challenging machine that requires high performance and long life, we have a product. Those conditions fit well with Hägglunds’ high quality.”

The Atom hydraulic motor is designed for mobile equipment applications where compact size and high power density are required. (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

The new motor replaced the Hägglunds CAb and its model name – Atom – is another area where the company has been rebranded. In a departure from technical designations, all of its motors will eventually be renamed after natural and scientific phenomena.

In order to help its customers implement a condition-based maintenance program, the company’s CMp offering combines its own connectivity tool with Rexroth’s ODiN analytics package to monitor systems in real time. Based on predetermined service levels, factory-trained technicians can check the drive and ensure its performance continues.

“The trend today is toward more automation, and with CMp, the maintenance team can watch the operation through their phone or from home and get an alarm if there’s an issue with the temperature or an issue with pressure,” said Amin. “You can now get this information without being in front of the machine, which is important because there are less and less people working at the mines nowadays. I think these features will make a big difference, even if it’s a steel plant or a limestone quarry.”

Today, the company operates out of the Grove City location and has engineering and manufacturing in Mellansel, Sweden. It also continues to benefit from the support of the Bosch Rexroth organization.

“Hägglunds solutions have undeniable strengths and a committed team behind them, which is why the brand continues to resonate with customers,” said Tobias Brummer, head of Brand Management and Brand Communications at Bosch Rexroth. “Positioning the Hägglunds brand more clearly is a win-win, as it affirms those aspects while opening the door to all that Rexroth offers.”