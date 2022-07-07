Bosch Rexroth piston-gear pump assembly with common suction port

Bosch Rexroth’s new piston-gear pump assembly with common suction port combines the A1VO/A10VO axial piston pump and the AZPF/AZPW external gear pump in a compact, fully engineered tandem pump configuration suited for mobile machine applications utilizing both hydraulic pump types to power implements and other equipment. A common suction port avoids the need for separate hydraulic lines to each pump and reduces potential points of failure or leakage.

The A1VO/A10VO variable-displacement pump supplies the power needed to drive implements, while the fixed displacement AK gear pump supports machine functions such as fan drives. In the tandem configuration, hydraulic fluid is fed into the axial piston pump, then from the piston pump via special passageways into the front flange of the gear pump mounted directly to the back of the piston pump.

The piston-gear pump assembly can serve a range of displacement requirements and mobile equipment applications, including skid-steer loaders, backhoes, excavators and tractors. Rexroth mobile hydraulics experts can work with mobile machine builders to determine the correct pump sizes and displacements to provide an optimum configuration to meet specific machine needs.