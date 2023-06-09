Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president

Gregory Gumbs will leave his role as Bosch Rexroth president and CEO effective July 1. (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

Bosch Rexroth announced that Gregory Gumbs, president and CEO, will be leaving the company effective July 1, 2023. A replacement has not yet been named. During the interim, Reinhard Schaefer, current Executive Board Member, will join the North American board to support the transition and aid in identifying the company’s next regional CEO.

Gumbs joined Bosch Rexroth in late 2020. During his tenure, he successfully led the increased growth of the North American region to record achievements, improved competitiveness and established a strong customer-focused and people culture, the company noted.

Gumbs said his decision to leave the company was not taken lightly. “I have great respect for the leadership team, our associates and channel partners across North America. I am very confident in the strategy and in our talented team which will ensure continued success and positive outcomes for our customers and the business,” he stated. “It has truly been an honor and privilege for me to serve and lead this team.”

Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG, thanked Gumbs for his leadership in the region, adding, “The North American region is of critical importance, and the leadership team in the region has a strong foundation to continue the significant growth path we are on.”