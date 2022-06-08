Bomag BM 2200/65 offers power and maneuverability

A Cummins X15 six-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine provides the power to mill to a maximum working width of 87 in. and a working depth of up to 1.4 in. (Photo: Bomag)

The new Bomag BM 2200/65 larger planer raises the bar for performance as well as operating ease and comfort for mills in its class, states Bomag in announcing the release of its latest half-lane mill. The unit is lighter at an operating weight of 60296 lb., more compact and maneuverable, enabling a 58-in. milling radius suited for tight-radius applications such as small roundabouts and cul-de-sacs.

A Cummins X15 six-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine meets Tier 4 Final/Stage V emissions standards and generates 630 hp and a max torque of 2049 lb.-ft. (2778 Nm) at 1400 rpm – providing the power to mill to a maximum working width of 87 in. and a working depth of up to 1.4 in. A choice of milling drum designs and three different rotor speeds tailor performance to the job to facilitate use in a range of asphalt and concrete milling applications. The slim profile of the BMS15L quick-change cutting tooth holder system reduces resistance and helps deliver up to 20% fuel savings, Bomag states.

To simplify milling control, Easy Cut technology automatically regulates the height of the rear drive to ensure the rear of the machine follows the front to its set depth. Easy Level displays grade and slope settings on a large 7-in. full-color display. Minimal screen navigation with limited submenus to reach these and other machine parameters provides efficient, intuitive operation.

The conveyor on the BM 2200/65 has a 16-ft. discharge height plus a 130˚ conveyor slewing angle. (Photo: Bomag)

The conveyor on the BM 2200/65 has a 16-ft. discharge height plus a 130˚ conveyor slewing angle (65˚ to the left/right of center) for material discharge into trucks on both sides of the mill. The standard water spray and dust extraction systems, complete with conveyor shrouding, removes fine particulate matter, while the optional Ion Dust Shield can remove up to 80% more fine dust particles smaller than 10 microns in size to meet stringent fine dust regulations.

A vibration-isolated operator’s station enables comfortable operation from either a seated or standing position. Stepless platform side-shift up to 7.8 in. provides optimal visibility to the right cutting edge and side plate to allow the operator to more easily hold the milling line. Enhanced forward visibility offers operators a ready view of the cutting edge, milling track and the front danger zone around the conveyor for enhanced milling precision. A flat rear design offers an improved view of the area behind the mill for increased operating safety.

All key machine service points are easily accessible to facilitate routine maintenance.