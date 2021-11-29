Bobcat shows T35.130SLP telehandler

Bobcat T35.130SLP (left) at the Smopyc 2021 trade show

Doosan has shown the Bobcat T35.130SLP telehandler at the recent Smopyc 2021 trade show held in Zaragoza, Spain.

Part of the R-Series range of telehandlers, the new model is powered by the Bobcat D34 Stage 5 engine.

In addition, the machine features a newly-configured transmission which is said to deliver improved smoothness of operation, allowing better control of jobs carried out at maximum extension.

Operations are also facilitated by the Boom Positioning System, a new, ‘ultra-precise’ joystick and an inching function.

The T35.130SLP is also said to have optimum weight distribution, with or without compact stabilisers. This also allows operators to work at maximum heights with heavy loads.