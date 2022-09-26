Bobcat opens Reno parts distribution center

Compact equipment provider Bobcat Co. has opened a new 110000 sq. ft. aftermarket parts distribution center (PDC) in Reno, Nev. Strategically located in the western U.S., the facility employs approximately 35 people and is designed to provide Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery.

(L) Brad Claus, VP Aftermarket Parts & Service, Bobcat Company; (R) Fabio Duque, Regional Vice President Americas, APL Logistics. (Photo: Bobcat Co.)

The Reno location is the second PDC to open this year, following closely on the heels of the opening of a facility near Chicago in Woodridge, IL.

“This additional aftermarket parts distribution facility demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class uptime to our customers across the United States and Canada,” said Brad Claus, Bobcat vice president of aftermarket parts and service. “This investment will positively impact our dealer network and equipment owners by ensuring we can deliver the right parts at the right time.”

A third PDC is scheduled to open in Atlanta later in 2022, with the two regional locations adding approximately 445000 sq. ft. of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 385000 sq. ft. primary PDC in Chicago. All facilities are managed by APL Logistics.

The new distribution facilities along with expanded customer service teams will enable quicker order-to-delivery times and a higher level of service for aftermarket parts, including same-day order processing and extended order hours; expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours; improved speed of delivery times and additional shipping carrier options.