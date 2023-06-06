Bobcat invests in ag tech software company

Bobcat Company has announced a strategic investment in Silicon Valley-based Agtonomy, an ag tech software company that helps agriculture and land management operators optimize their operations through sustainable solutions, including through remote operation.

(From L-R): Bobcat CEO and Vice Chairman Scott Park shakes hands with Agtonomy CEO and Co-founder Tim Bucher following Bobcat’s decision to invest in the ag tech software company. (Photo: Bobcat)

Agtonomy’s technology is designed to allow farmers to remotely execute labor-intensive field tasks, such as weeding, spraying, mowing and transporting with more precision. It allows farming operations to automate workloads and increase labor efficiency and provides greater control over the economics of their operations.

Bobcat’s equity investment in Agtonomy is part of a broader strategic partnership formed earlier this year to advance productivity in the agriculture industry through collaboration in the areas of electrification, autonomous operation and digital technology. Through this partnership, the companies will work to create new and innovative ways of enhancing Bobcat equipment for increased productivity and performance to benefit farmers and specialty growers, helping them to lower operating costs, achieve greater efficiencies and address ongoing skilled labor shortages, Bobcat noted.

“By leveraging the software solutions developed by Agtonomy, we can continue to focus on productivity gains from Bobcat equipment and advance alternative energy and autonomous innovation in farming and related industries,” said Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat, Inc. The ongoing partnership will also enable the companies to pioneer new advances together, he added.

“By joining forces, we can rapidly accelerate our impact on the farming community,” said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. “With our shared commitment to innovation, we are poised to deliver solutions that address the many challenges facing agriculture today.”