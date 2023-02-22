Bobcat concept machines, digital tech to be unveiled

Global compact equipment manufacturer Bobcat Co. will feature its latest products and innovations at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, including electrification, autonomous operation and digital technologies.

Bobcat will show its existing electric product lineup as well as unveil two new concept machines with electric functionality. (Photo: Bobcat)

Bobcat said it will showcase its existing electric product lineup as well as unveil two new concept machines with electric functionality. Booth W41544 in the West Hall will highlight the all-electric T7X compact track loader and E10e, E19e and E32e battery-electric excavators, with the unveiling of the two new concept machines scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. Show attendees are welcome to attend the unveiling and related press conference.

Also highlighted will be a new concept collision warning and avoidance system. Compatible with the company’s compact track loaders and skid steers, the technology can track an object’s position, direction and speed relative to the machine, said Bobcat. Using either the active or passive setting, the operator can receive an audible alert or enable the machine to stop automatically when an object is detected in its path. The solution is still in product development but is expected to be available to customers in 2024.

Featured on an E60 excavator will be the Bobcat Intelligent Control System, which is designed to enhance machine control and operation. According to the company, greater customization of work modes enables operators to increase performance and efficiency while grading, trenching, slewing and performing other precise operations. The system’s Drive by Joystick mode allows operators to use the joysticks to travel, similar to Selectable Joystick Controls on a Bobcat loader.

How Bobcat approaches innovation VIDEO: Bobcat VP discusses transparent screen tech, automation and more at Bauma

Another show highlight will be a concept, heads-up display technology that can be positioned on the front windshield or a cab-side window on a range of Bobcat machines to enable enhanced focus on the task at hand. The transparent touch display enables operators to easily see through it to view the jobsite.

Other advancements on hand will include Bobcat MaxControl Remote Operation, Machine IQ Wireless Communications and Features on Demand technologies.

In addition, Bobcat Vice President of Global Innovation Joel Honeyman and Director of Innovation Accelerated Matt Sagase will take center stage as part of the ConExpo-Con/Agg Education Sessions. Their presentation, “Electrifying the Future: Get Plugged In”, will take place Tuesday, March 14th, at 1 p.m. in West Hall 216-218.