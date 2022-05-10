Bobcat Company invests in new assembly plant

Company will add more than 100 new, full-time employees at its third location in Minnesota

Bobcat’s new assembly plant in Rogers, Minn., adds 225,000 sq.ft. to the company’s production capacity. (Photo: Bobcat)

Compact equipment specialist Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Rogers, Minn., a northwest suburb of Minneapolis St. Paul. The investment will add 225,000 sq. ft. in production capacity and enable the company to streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region. The company said it plans to add more than 100 new, full-time positions at this location in 2022.

“This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota, while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America in West Fargo, N.D. “We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success.”

Bobcat anticipates the new operation – located at 19850 Diamond Lake Rd. South on 22 acres in Rogers – will be fully operational by fourth quarter of 2022. The facility will house assembly space, shipping and receiving docks, employee parking, breakroom, offices and meeting rooms.

The company said the location in Rogers, a suburban community in Hennepin County and the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, is ideal given the benefits of its unique location at the intersection of two regional roadway systems – Interstate 94 and Highway 101. This location will allow Bobcat to optimize manufacturing logistics by streamlining the company’s supply routes alongside other locations in the region, as well as create supply efficiencies that support both market demand and the company’s vigorous growth plans.

The addition of the Rogers facility is expected to contribute to the company’s strategic manufacturing footprint plan and support its investments in facilities across North America, including a recent $26 million expansion at its facility in Litchfield, Minn., and $70 million expansion in Statesville, N.C.

“We will continue to invest in our facilities, employees and manufacturing capabilities, so we can meet the future needs of our dealers and customers, while continually enhancing excellence across our business,” said Ballweber.

The company plans to ramp up the hiring of new, full-time employees over the next 18 months. An initial emphasis will be placed on finding material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for first and second shifts.