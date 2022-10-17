Bobcat advances autonomous mower operations

The autonomous mower is able to detect both known and unknown objects in its prescribed path. (Photo: Bobcat)

Compact equipment supplier Bobcat Company has announced a new autonomous mowing system as well as further advancement of its autonomous technology and operations through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment.

According to Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation for Bobcat Company, the investment in Greenzie will enable the company to “accelerate our development of operator-assisted and automated solutions to help our customers be more productive on the jobsite or their backyard.”

A simple smartphone app allows the operator to plot a course for the mower. (Photo: Bobcat)

The collaboration between the two companies already supports Bobcat’s new autonomous zero-turn mower, which utilizes software developed by Greenzie. A simple smartphone app allows the operator to plot a course for the mower; mark areas for the mower to avoid during autonomous operations; and manage or edit the mower’s course as needed. The mower is also able to detect both known and unknown objects in its prescribed path.

“Our customers are desperate for solutions that help them overcome their biggest challenge: labor shortages. Our software helps crews be more productive, and will run on reliable, rugged Bobcat equipment they trust,” said Charles Brian Quinn, co-founder and CEO, Greenzie.

The autonomous mower is making its North American debut at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky. It will have a limited launch in late 2023 with more details to come.