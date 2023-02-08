Blue Bird secures new electric bus dealership in South Carolina

Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus

Blue Bird Corp., the only US owned and operated school bus manufacturer, has expanded its dealership network into South Carolina with a partnership with Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service.

Gregory Poole Bus, which has 21 full-service facilities, has offered Blue Bird vehicles at its North Carolina locations since 2011. Now, its Florence and Charleston sites in South Carolina will sell and service the full line of new and pre-owned school, commercial and multi-purpose buses.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Gregory Poole,” said Tim Gordon, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bird Corp. “The dealership staff has proven time and again that they deliver excellent service to Blue Bird bus customers in North Carolina. Now Gregory Poole will also serve our valued customers in South Carolina and help meet increasing demand for zero- and low-emission buses in both states.”

The Blue Bird vehicles can hold between 10-90 passengers and range from traditional diesel buses to low- and zero-emission propane, natural gas and electric buses.

“Gregory Poole remains committed to being the dealership of choice for safe, reliable and dependable Blue Bird buses in the Carolinas,” said Paul Eberhart, vice president of Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service.

Last year, the US Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1 billion in funding for zero- and low-emission school buses as part of the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program, which includes approximately $77 million for 21 school districts in North and South Carolina to purchase approximately 200 electric school buses in 2023.