Blachford Acoustics acquires Milcut

Blachford Investments, parent company of Blachford Acoustics Group, announced that it has acquired Wisconsin-based materials fabricator Milcut, effective March 7. No financial details were provided.

Wisconsin materials fabricator Milcut has been acquired and has become part of the Blachford Acoustic Group. (Photo: Blachford Acoustics Group)

Milcut supplies foam, rubber, plastic and high-temperature materials for a range of thermal and sound-attenuating applications in generator sets, outdoor power equipment, construction equipment, ag and forestry machinery, outdoor power equipment, transportation and specialty vehicles, military equipment and marine applications.

Milcut products will continue to be manufactured at its Menomonee Falls, Wis., location, and the company will continue to operate as Milcut, Blachford said. In addition, Carl Strohmaier, Milcut’s current president, will stay on board full time through the end of April and then transition to a consultant role. There are no planned operational changes, contact information, or staffing changes at this time, Blachford said.

The Blachford Acoustics Group is a global supplier of acoustic materials, molded headliners and floor mats for heavy trucks, off-highway and other industrial applications. With the addition of Milcut, Blachford Acoustics Group said it will now be able to offer Milcut’s full suite of fabricated products and solutions. Milcut team will also have access to Blachford Acoustics Group’s R&D laboratory and testing facilities in West Chicago, Ill.

Blachford Acoustics Group has grown significantly in the past decade, increasing its Canadian presence with the purchase of Blachford AM Ltd. (formerly Presglas) in 2013 and expanding into the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Blachford UK Ltd. (formerly TMAT) in 2014.