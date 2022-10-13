BKT to show ‘giant’ products at Bauma 2022

BKT Earthmax SR 468 (Photo: BKT)

Tyre manufacturer BKT reports that it is planning to highlight its range of giant products at the upcoming Bauma trade fair.

These include the Earthmax SR 468, the largest tyre ever produced by BKT. Designed for use with rigid dump trucks, the display will include the 40.00 R 57, which has a height of 3.5 metres, width of 1.13 metres and weight of 3800 kg.

A second giant tyre is the Earthmax SR 46. Displayed sizes will include the 27.00 R 49 and 33.00 R 51. The second of these has a diameter of 3.061, a width of 0.905 metres and weight of 2400 kg.

The tyres feature the ‘All Steel’ structure that delivers resistance to punctures when used in rocky terrain. In addition, the E-4 tread depth offers improved traction in harsh conditions. Tyre compounds and tread design have been designed specifically to reduce heat build up.

In total, BKT offers 40 different tyre sizes in the Earthmax range, which are for use in the earthmoving, construction, mining and quarrying sectors.