BFGoodrich rolls out new HD-Terrain T/A KT tire

BFGoodrich’s new HD-Terrain T/A KT tire

BFGoodrich Tires is launching the new HD-Terrain T/A KT tire, built for heavy-duty vehicles with high torque to perform in intense conditions and environments, on April 1.

With a new tread compound designed to resist chipping and tearing, the HD-Terrain tire comes with “Mud-Phobic” bars and a serrated shoulder design to allow drivers to traverse an array of surfaces, from mud and gravel to pavement.

The HD-Terrain tire also features CoreGard technology, which helps to prevent sidewall splitting and to reduce downtime.

BFGoodrich said the new tire models are suitable for many jobsite duties, such as hauling heavy truckloads and towing a skid steer out of a ditch.

“While the work environment can be demanding on vehicles, most of today’s tire options are not designed to resist high torque and extreme chipping and tearing but instead are designed for recreational off-road vehicles and applications,” said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich brand director. “The BFGoodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT tire fills a void in the market. Our offer is purposely built for consumers who want a longer-lasting tire even if they drive heavy-duty trucks.”

BFGoodrich, which has 50 years of motorsports experience, said the HD-Terrain tire will have “Baja Champion” on its sidewall after capturing a SCORE Baja 500 class victory in 2021.