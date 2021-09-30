Bezares PTO for work truck transmissions

Eaton announced its Vehicle Group has launched the Bezares 3940 series power take-off (PTO) unit designed to fit the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission. A DIN 5462 output shaft and special output adapters provide versatility and allow for direct mounting of high-pressure piston pumps, such as a bent axis piston pump, to the PTO. This feature is unique to the Bezares 3940 PTO and is not available with other manufacturer’s PTOs designed for the TorqShift, the company said.

The Bezares 3940 series PTO for the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission is now available from the Eaton Vehicle Group.

“We’re happy to provide owners of Ford medium-duty work trucks with a PTO designed specifically for their vehicles, which makes installation easier and provides increased performance,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group North America. “Our expertise in managing power and the extensive PTO knowledge of our partner Bezares SA allows us to deliver specialized products that make it easier for our customers to order and install.”

The Bezares 3940 series PTO provides a single part number, which includes all installation components and a wiring harness that allows the PTO to work on both gas and diesel engine configured Ford trucks. The unique profile of the 3940 PTO allows for a faster and more versatile installation, as it was designed to minimize the number of components that need to be removed from the truck. This permits pump installation at 45-degree rotation intervals, increasing mounting flexibility and pump options.

The new PTOs, which provide 230 lb. ft. of torque with a 130% final output ratio, have been engineered to produce less drivetrain noise and are a perfect fit for hydraulic systems requiring higher flow and/or pressure. These PTOs are typically installed on medium-duty work trucks to power a variety of accessories, such as sweepers, cranes and air compressors.

Bezares SA is a global manufacturer of PTOs, hydraulic pumps, fittings, tanks, valves and other related mobile power hydraulic components. Eaton has a distribution agreement with Bezares SA to serve as the North American master distributor for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio.