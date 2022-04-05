Bell to use Allison transmission in next-gen dump trucks

Bell B40E articulated dump truck Photo Bell

Bell Equipment Group Services is to use Allison TerraTran transmissions in its next-generation articulated dump trucks.

The TerraTran is a version of the 4000 Series on-highway transmission developed especially for off-highway applications.

Development of the TerraTran transmission followed customer requests for improved reliability and durability of the 4000 Series version, but with increased horsepower, torque and gross vehicle weight capacity.

There was also a need for a fast reverse capability.

“Bell and Allison have a long-standing partnership based on shared values and a proven history of innovation and reliability,” said Tristan du Pisanie, GM of Product Development and OEM Marketing at Bell. “We look forward to evaluating TerraTran in our vehicles, as part of our effort to deliver enhanced drivability, gradeability and manoeuvrability for BELL customers, while maintaining the durability that Allison transmissions are known for.”

With seven forward and two reverse speeds (including fast reverse to help improve job fulfilment), the Terratran transmission has a maximum power capability of 800 hp and torque of up to 3200 Nm, dependent on application.

“Purpose built for global construction and mining markets, TerraTran leverages Allison’s more than 65 years of experience moving earth, minerals and precious metals around the world where Allison Automatics have proven themselves in some of the most challenging conditions imaginable,” said Kartik Ramanan, executive director, Global Off-Highway Sales, Customer Support and Service Engineering at Allison Transmission.