Bauma 2022: Power system news from the Munich exhibition

KHL Group’s Power Division – which includes Diesel Progress North America, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress – is providing a rolling news update for Bauma 2022 as the massive show prepares to open its doors on Monday, October 24. We will report on new products being launched and other news relating to the show. If you have stories and photos to share, please e-mail to mike.brezonick@khl.com, chad.elmore@khl.com or becky.schultz@khl.com.

Electrification high on the Komatsu agenda

Technology, electric equipment and the future of its range of wheeled loaders are all key topics for manufacturer Komatsu at Bauma 2022. The company will exhibit 27 new and existing machines at the show. Read more here.

Off-Highway Research to hold Bauma briefing

Off-Highway Research is to hold a briefing to give an update on equipment markets around the world. Booking is required for the event, which takes place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 25th, in Conference Room B11. Read more here.

A first look at Hyundai’s HW155 hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered wheeled excavator concept. (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai to reveal hydrogen wheeled loader concept

The company plans to reveal the 14 tonne HW155H concept hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled loader, which promises eight hours of operation with a 20-minute refueling time. Learn more here.

Caterpillar’s new electric prototypes

At an online press event Caterpillar announced that its construction industries division was working on four new electric equipment machines, two excavators and two wheeled loaders. Several of these machines will be on display at Bauma in prototype form. More information can be found here.

Electric focus for Liebherr

Seventy machines on show will include six new ‘Unplugged’ products for piling, drilling and lifting. Read more here.

Download the KHL Bauma App

App is available for Android and Apple devices and will provide the latest news and videos in the run-up to the show and during the event. More details here.

The third generation WL20e compact wheeled loader. (Photo: Wacker Neuson)

Wacker Neuson to launch updated electric loader

Wacker Neuson is to launch an updated version of its fully electric WL20e compact wheeled loader at Bauma. Click here to read more.

Zero emissions forum at Bauma

The European Rental Association (ERA) and the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) are to host an event on zero emissions in rental and construction as part of the Bauma Forum on October 28. Read more here.

Shortlist announced for Bauma Innovation Award

The shortlist has been announce for the prestigious Bauma Innovation Awards. On the eve of Bauma, one winner will be selected in each of the following categories: Climate Protection, Digitalisation, Mechanical Engineering, Building and Research. Find out who’s made it to the shortlist here.

CrossControl will show computing solutions such as the CCpilot V700 with 7-in. display. (Photo: CrossControl)

CrossControl to show display and computing platforms at Bauma

The company plans to showcase its portfolio of computing solutions, including its Vision Line iMX8 based display computers for ARM-based systems. Learn more here.

Liebherr featuring environmentally friendly solutions at bauma

Liebherr Group will provide insights into its work in alternative drive concepts by showcasing pre-production electric-powered machines as well as its efforts in remanufacturing, digitization and sales and service. Click here to read more.

Yanmar to showcase electric strategy at Bauma

Yanmar will showcase its off-road product portfolio, including its electrification strategy for e-powertrains, electric equipment demonstrator, and the Yanmar/ELEO modular and high-density battery system. Read more here.

(Photo: ZF)

ZF to highlight decarbonization solutions at bauma

ZF plans to exhibit driveline solutions for electrification and alternative fuels, as well as drive systems designed for higher efficiency. Among the electric drive technologies on display will be the eTrac system, a range of electric central drives with a modular design. Read more here.

Manitou to launch low emission models this year

Manitou Group has announced it will launch seven additions to its Oxygen series, part of the company’s move to demonstrate its commitment to electric equipment and low emissions. Learn more here.

