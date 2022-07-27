Bauma 2022: Continental to show site control system, plus NightViu lighting

Continental NightViu worklights

At the upoming Bauma 2022 trade show in Munich, Germany, Continental is planning to have the European launch of a new construction machine control system designed to collect and analyse data from equipment and related hardware across a given site. The system is said to not only support delivery of related alerts, covering such elements as machine condition and performance, etc., but to go one step further and return actionable insights for improving site efficiencies.

Remaining in the off-highway sector, Continental also plans to show its new NightViu premium lighting solution at Bauma 2022. The modular system is described as delivering improved visibility for third-shift work areas, helping to deliver better safety and efficiency on construction sites.

Speaking about the NightViu solution, Georg Kliewer, head of Special Vehicles, Automotive Aftermarket, said: “We’re delighted our NightViu work lights significantly improve visibility in poorly-lit construction site scenarios.”

At Bauma 2022, Continental can be located in Hall C5.403