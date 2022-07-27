Bauma 2022: Bosch Rexroth to present BODAS Connect

BODAS Connect from Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth specialises in delivery of hardware and related software intended to improve the efficiency of off-highway machines.

At Bauma 2022, the German company will be presenting its BODAS Connect system, designed to enable secure over-the-air updates of control units. This is suitable for any size of vehicle fleet or how vehicles are spread across the site.

BODAS Connect supports a variety of actions, including the rollout of new features and amendment of existing parameters to ensure compatibility with new hardware additions. The OTA is reported to work with all Rexroth controllers, while planning is in place to support third-party devices.

Importantly, Bosch Rexroth will offer free access to the entire standard portfolio of BODAS mobile machine controlling software for a free trial.

Available via the myBODAS platform, machine OEMs can download validated software packages for a range of applications free of charge in order to test the functionality. The service is only billed (via a credits-based payment model) should the BODAS system be used to support machines operating in series production.