Basler acquires Segrity, consolidates field service capabilities

Basler Electric, a designer, manufacturer and service provider in the power generation, control and protection market, has announced the renaming of its wholly-owned field services subsidiary, Basler Services, LLC, formerly E2 Power Systems. Basler Electric announced the new name following E2 Power Systems’ acquisition of Segrity LLC in an asset purchase agreement that closed October 14.

Basler Services offers turnkey electrical engineering and field services to a global customer base, with an emphasis in power generation and management.

Segrity’s founder, James Volk, will join Basler Services LLC. The company is an engineering consulting firm, providing services to the hydroelectric industry. Specializing in hydro governors, unit and plant controls, control systems installation and commissioning, Segrity offers custom products and a wide range of services to partners worldwide.

Basler Services (formerly E2 Power Systems LLC) offers turnkey electrical engineering and field services to a global customer base, with an emphasis in power generation and management and was itself acquired by Basler Electric in 2017. Under Basler ownership, E2 has continued serving the power industry throughout the last several years.

“Adding Segrity to our family gives Basler the ability to better serve our hydro power customers with more comprehensive solutions,” said Ken Rhodes, president and Chief Operating Officer of Basler Electric Co., Highland, Ill. “Combining this expertise with E2 as Basler Services ensures our customers and partners have a seamless path to solving complex challenges.”

Basler said the E2 and the Segrity brands will continue to represent high quality products and services with an emphasis on customer care.