Ballard appoints new COO to head global operations

Mark Biznek

Ballard Power Systems, which produces and distributes zero-emission fuel cells, has appointed Mark Biznek, MEng, as its new chief operations officer.

A 30-year veteran with experience in operations, manufacturing, business development and manufacturing engineering, Biznek has spent the past decade at Kohler Power Systems, where he served as the vice president of global operations and supply chain, as well as the vice president of operations and engine development.

“I am excited to join the Ballard team as we work together to help our customers achieve their decarbonization goals,” Biznek said. “I am looking forward to developing and executing our global operations strategy and manufacturing footprint, with a focus on long-term capacity scaling and product cost reduction.”

Biznek will be responsible for the company’s global operations — including environmental health and safety, quality, manufacturing strategy and engineering, supply chain, procurement, production planning, facilities and operational technology.

“We are excited to welcome [Biznek] to the Ballard team,” said Randy MacEwen, Ballard president and CEO. “His leadership experience across the business including supply chain, marketing, business development, and global operations will be a huge asset to Ballard’s operations as we prepare for commercial-scale manufacturing.”

Earlier in his career, Biznek earned manufacturing and strategy leadership roles at Mercury Marine, held operations and engineering roles at Delphi and worked with aircraft engines at GE Aviation. Ballard said that Biznek, who has achieved his MBA and a Master of Science in Materials Engineering, has significant experience developing global manufacturing strategies and managing manufacturing facilities in the U.S., France, China, India and Singapore.

With Biznek’s hiring, Ballard will fully transition Jyoti Sidhu, who previously had a joint leadership role, into the role of senior vice president, chief people officer.