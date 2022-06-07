Bailey International furthers growth with Hydrolico acquisition

The acquisition of Hydrolico will expand Bailey’s product portfolio and provide additional expertise in hydraulic and pneumatic manufacturing. (Photo: Bailey International)

Bailey International LLC (Bailey), a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered hydraulic components and electronic control systems headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., announces the acquisition of Québec-based Hydrolico International Inc. (Hydrolico). Hydrolico’s portfolio of products includes hydraulic cylinders, pneumatic actuators, valves and other equipment.

The acquisition will not only expand Bailey’s product portfolio but provide additional expertise in hydraulic and pneumatic manufacturing, according to the announcement. The addition of Hydrolico’s facilities in Montreal, Canada, and Walker, Mich. in the U.S. will also further strengthen Bailey’s North American infrastructure.

“Hydrolico’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will allow us to expand the services we can provide,” said Christopher Rowley, vice president of operations at Bailey. “By expanding Bailey’s engineering facilities in Canada, we will strengthen our support to our customers around the globe.”

Bailey plans to continue to develop and grow the Hydrolico business in Canada and the U.S. Hydrolico’s sales and distribution network will also reinforce Bailey’s existing system. “This acquisition provides us with outstanding distribution and customer support capabilities,” said Stan Schultz, Bailey’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Our go-to-market strategies and product portfolios are well aligned.”

The addition of Hydrolico will further the growth Bailey has achieved since it was acquired by EBSCO Industries in 2019. Bailey currently manufactures products including hydraulic cylinders, hydraulic power units, hydraulic valves, joysticks and other electronic controls under the Chief, Maxim, and Sure Grip Controls brands, as well as distributes numerous other products.

“We have a high degree of confidence in the Bailey leadership team and their ability to grow the business organically and through acquisitions,” stated David Walker, president, and CEO of EBSCO Industries. “Hydrolico is a nice cultural and strategic fit that will provide Bailey with significant growth opportunities.”

“This combination allows us to bring a combined 70 years of expertise to the market,” added Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “We look forward to providing more products, additional capabilities and excellent service to our customers.”