Bailey International expands operations in India

Bailey International, LLC, the Knoxville, Tenn.-headquartered supplier of hydraulic cylinders, controls and other products, has announced an expansion of its operations within India. In addition to manufacturing, Bailey said it is now offering its broad range of hydraulic products directly to users, as well as custom hydraulic solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Bailey International is expanding its activities in India, where it has been operating since 2000, manufacturing a range of hydraulic cylinders and components. (Photo: Bailey International)

The company said it has also expanded its Indian-based application engineering services, enabling it to support customers with full design and technical support services in India.

“India’s agriculture, industrial and infrastructure segments continue to grow,” said Chris Rowley, vice president of Operations at Bailey International. “Expanding our services to support that growth was only natural and aligns with our company goals.

“We strive to build on our existing strengths in order to best serve our Indian customers at the local level. These teams are focused on providing exceptional customer service and we commend all their efforts to grow within India.”

Bailey has been operating in India since 2000 and has operated manufacturing facilities within the Coromandel Coast region, producing hydraulic and electronic control solutions. To facilitate full sales and support capabilities, Bailey’s Chennai facility was recently upgraded with new equipment and infrastructure to support the latest design, testing, and quality practices. Engineering, technical support, and customer service staffing has also been increased to support the rising demand for hydraulic components, the company said.

The Indian expansion is a critical part of Bailey’s global growth initiatives to serve the fluid power and electronic controls markets. Bailey is incorporated in India as Bailey International Enterprises Private Limited. The Indian headquarters are co-located with engineering and support in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Bailey’s product lines include hydraulic cylinders, power units, valves, joysticks, handles, control electronics and related components, sold under the Chief, Maxim, and Sure Grip Controls brands.