BAE Systems, Eaton team on electric drives

BAE Systems, a supplier of electric propulsion systems, is collaborating with global power management specialist Eaton to develop electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies will initially offer a solution for the medium-duty commercial truck platforms market, with a Class 7 pickup and delivery (P&D) demonstration vehicle in development.

BAE Systems and Eaton have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop electric drive systems for medium-duty vehicles. (Photo: Eaton)

As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems said it will incorporate its electric motor and silicon carbide/gallium nitride power electronics suite with Eaton’s MD four-speed EV transmission to provide a comprehensive EV system for medium-duty vehicles, such as those used for a variety of P&D applications. The complete solution will provide original equipment manufacturers with a durable, high performance, compact, efficient and optimized system with flexibility to work with multiple zero-emission platforms, the companies said.

“Our complementary strengths and industry knowledge in providing clean transportation solutions will address a critical need for new, clean technology options for the global truck market,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, BAE Systems and Eaton will enable electric drive systems that are efficient, modular, and scalable for our customers.”

BAE Systems has more than two decades of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including hybrid and fully electric technology. Eaton brings extensive transmission expertise and a proven track record in drivetrain durability.

“Eaton is delighted to collaborate with BAE Systems to provide more electrified powertrain solutions to our commercial vehicle customers,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Our medium-duty four-speed EV transmissions are proven in the industry to offer class-leading performance through superior acceleration and gradeability, while delivering advanced efficiency for the EV system.”