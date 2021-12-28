Awards to Walvoil

By Roberta Prandi28 December 2021

Walvoil, a company of the Interpump Group, closes 2021 with a series of awards: the BAQ2021 for Quality of School-Job alternation experiences by the Italian Confindustria Association; an award by JCB in the New Product Introduction Programme category; and the Kubota Green Award.

2021: Walvoil receives three awards

At the JCB India Suppliers Conference Walvoil received an award for its quick and comprehensive development of new products and subsequent rapid ramp-up of production. Walvoil reported that over the past few years, it has developed many new products for JCB, for various extremely challenging applications in construction equipment.

At the Kubota Supplier Day 2021, Walvoil received the Green Award that aims at recognizing and rewarding the virtuous behavior of Kubota’s suppliers in terms of environmental sustainability. Walvoil was awarded because of its several projects towards transforming its activities and locations in a sustainable way.

