AVR turns to Liebherr for cameras and displays

During the potato harvesting season, it’s crucial that the potato harvesters are available when they’re needed. Detailed observation and monitoring of the individual process steps is essential to ensure that the harvesting process runs smoothly.

To achieve this, Belgian agricultural machinery manufacturer AVR is utilizing proven electronic components from Liebherr in its 469-hp Puma 4.0 potato harvester, which is described as the “world market leader in the four-row self-propelled harvest segment.”

AVR’s Puma 4.0 has up to 16 Liebherr MDC3 digital smart cameras and two 12-in. DC5 display controllers that provide the operator with high-resolution, real-time monitoring of the entire work process. Photo: Liebherr

“AVR has been manufacturing machines for potato harvesting for over 170 years. To ensure high availability and the smooth operation of our machines, we rely on high-quality components,” says Steven Jonckheere, application engineer at AVR. “With Liebherr’s electronic components we are taking another step forward.”

The Puma 4.0 incorporates up to 16 Liebherr MDC3 digital smart cameras and two 12-in. DC5 display controllers to provide the machine operator with high-resolution, real-time monitoring of the entire work process from the comfort of the cab. The cameras are dust and waterproof to IP6K9K to enable use in very demanding environmental conditions. The lens correction function eliminates the fisheye effect for greater comfort. In addition, integrated lens heating means the cameras deliver clear images even in extreme temperatures and quickly after machine start-up.

Due to the range of installation locations, the cameras encounter continually changing lighting conditions. The MDC3’s fast readjustment and integrated HDR function ensure optimally processed high-contrast images.

“The MDC3 digital smart camera with its high-performance imager delivers detailed images even in very dark environments. In addition, the camera is impressive in terms of its ability to adapt quickly to constantly changing lighting conditions,” Jonckheere states. “The DC5 display controller ensures good readability of the camera images in the cabin, even in strong sunlight.”

In addition to agriculture, Liebherr’s electronic components can be found in numerous other mobile machines in a range of industries.