Autonomous dozing solution debuts at ConExpo 2023

Autonomous dozing solution launched by Polymath Robotics and HARD-LINE

Polymath Robotics, maker of safety-critical autonomous navigation software for heavy machinery, and HARD-LINE, which supplies automation and remote-control technology, partnered to launch a new autonomous dozing solution at ConExpo-ConAgg 2023 in Las Vegas.

The new dozer combines Polymath’s driverless navigation tools and HARD-LINE’s hardware integration, remote operation abilities and machine control API. According to the companies, both of their systems and software are vehicle-agnostic.

“We are proud to have Polymath join our software integration ecosystem, in addition to collaborating on an autonomous solution for remote dozer operations,” said Ryan Siggelkow, SVP of Technology at HARD-LINE. “We see these solutions as a way to further enhance productivity and efficiency by bringing remote autonomous dozing to the market.”

The autonomous technology is designed to allow a driverless dozer handle repetitive jobs such as dewatering planting and heap leaching.

“We are excited to add HARD-LINE to our network of hardware integration partners and join their software ecosystem,” said Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, CEO of Polymath Robotics. “Our collaboration brings autonomous solutions to the heavy equipment industry as part of each other’s partner ecosystems.”

Polymath and HARD-LINE have opened pre-orders for the new autonomous solution, and they are expected to ship in the second half of 2023.