Automotive Ethernet, Ethernet converters from Axiomatic

Axiomatic Technologies Corp., has developed a range of rugged automotive Ethernet and Ethernet converters to support automation on mobile off-highway machines.

The prevalence of ethernet networking in off-highway vehicles is growing. Automotive Ethernet and Ethernet networks provide high speed, low latency real time communications for simple controls as well as high-speed sophisticated attachments such as high-resolution cameras used in modern machines.

Axiomatic’s automotive Ethernet converters are designed to interface between legacy Ethernet vehicle control systems or CAN based networks and newer, lower cost, two-wire automotive Ethernet based devices.

The models include:

The AX141520 Protocol Converter connects one automotive Ethernet port (1000 Mbps) to one Ethernet port (1000 Mbps) and has Power, Link and Activity LED indicators. It carries an IP67 rating.

The AX141530 Protocol Converter interfaces between CANbus (CAN 2.0B) and automotive Ethernet (100 Mbps). It also has Power, Link and Speed LED indicators and an IP67 rating.

AX141500 is a simple converter that connects one automotive Ethernet port (100 Mbps) to one Ethernet port (100 Mbps).

Based in Canada, Axiomatic also provides CAN to WiFI and CAN to Bluetooth converters for machine automation.