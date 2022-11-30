Autocar first to use Hexagon smart gauge

Hexagon Agility, a global provider of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG/CNG) systems for commercial vehicles and gas transportation, announced that severe-duty vocational truck specialist Autocar has integrated Hexagon Agility’s Blue iQ smart gauge into its Always Up display.

Autocar is the first OEM to integrate Hexagon Agility’s Blue iQ gauge into its Always Up display used on its heavy-duty vocational vehicles. (Photo: Autocar)

Hexagon Agility’s Blue iQ smart gauge displays real-time information about the truck’s fuel management system, calculates distance to empty, provides ongoing accurate fuel readings and instant fuel economy and tracks trip data. It is currently available with most Hexagon Agility fuel systems.

“We are excited to offer our CNG customers a new way to monitor the performance of their Autocar trucks with an integrated solution that helps operators better understand their CNG fuel system,” said, Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar, LLC. “Autocar and its customers have played a significant role in the shift toward alternative fuels in their respective vocational markets, and we are proud to lead the refuse industry in 3rd party system integration.”

According to Hexagon Agility, a number of large refuse and heavy-duty fleets have adopted RNG as a solution to combat climate change. A non-fossil fuel derived from organic waste, RNG is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is the cleanest commercial fuel available. In 2021, 64% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in the U.S. was RNG.

Autocar’s Always Up display incorporating Hexagon Agility’s Blue iQ gauge. (Photo: Autocar)

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, offers a range of products, including renewable natural gas distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane fuel systems and natural gas fuel systems.