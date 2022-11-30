ATAE to introduce Munro utility BEV

Munro utlity BEV (Photo: ATAE)

All Terrain All Electric (ATAE), which is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, is to hold the unveiling of its first vehicle, the Munro battery-electric utility vehicle. Production of the off road-oriented permanent four-wheel drive model is expected to start in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Munro features 80.1 kWh of usable battery capacity which delivers a mixed driving range of approximately 168 miles or 16 hours of off-highway use. Using a high-power combined charging system (CCS) the pack can recharge from 15 to 80% in 36 minutes. A 22 kW AC charger takes about three hours for the same charge level.

The vehicle is driven by a permanent magnet axial flux motor which is said to ‘provide plenty of power with high efficiency’. The company states that it can deliver 700 Nm of torque from a standing start.

The powertrain further incorporates a two-speed transfer box, a locking differential and rigid axles. Onboard payload capacity is said to be 1000 kg, while towing capacity is up to 3500 kg.

The custom-engineered monocoque chassis and body are fabricated from galvanised steel, which is said to be rugged and easy to repair. Approach and departure angles, together with high wheel arches, support extreme axle articulation and off-road potential. The Munro is reported to weigh about 2700 kg.

The battery pack is housed in a dedicated structure, helping to reduce the possibility of damage and contaminant ingress. The vehicle features a series of OEM parts, including brakes and suspension, which allows ‘straightforward and inexpensive’ repairs.

There are a variety of customisation options available, including interior materials, paint, tyres and suspension. The platform is further adaptable to support a series of special applications. Future variants could offer larger battery packs and other equipment upgrades.

The Munro is being built in Scotland, but will also be launched in the US via a deal with vehicle leasing specialist Wyre. The model is targeted at a variety of sectors requiring off-road functionality, including forestry, agriculture, mining and oil and gas extraction.