Applied Nano Surfaces becomes Tribonex

Applied Nano Surfaces, an Uppsala, Sweden-headquartered specialist in advanced surface finishing and coating technologies, has changed its name to Tribonex. The new name is intended to reflect the company’s technological advancements and to position it as a global provider of dedicated solutions for solving problematic wear and friction issues experienced across many component applications.

Tribonex, formerly Applied Nano Surfaces, specializes in advanced surface finishing and coating technologies for components used in engines, hydraulics and powertrain applications. (Photo: Tribonex)

The strategic focus also included a new ownership position by First Venture Sweden AB, a technology fund listed on the Nasdaq Nordic stock exchange. ANS was founded in 2008 as a spin-off from the Ångström Laboratory, Uppsala University.

The company’s flagship technology known as Triboconditioning, is a patented mechano-chemical surface treatment process, which has been successfully applied to both inner and outer diameters of various components used within the mobility powertrain, hydraulics, and industrial industry sectors.

Applications span from drivetrain components, such as transmission gears, driveshafts and differentials, to engine components such as cylinder bores, blocks, liners cam/crankshafts, to industrial components used within hydraulic motors, pumps, compressors, rock drills, and specialized gears and bearings.

The company provides services, technical support and product development through its Uppsala-based team members as well as through its USA sales team and partners, Sunnen Products and Precision Finishing, Inc.